St George Illawarra forward George Burgess to be interviewed by police

news, latest-news,

St George Illawarra prop George Burgess will be interviewed by police over an incident of alleged sexual touching just weeks before his NRL return. NSW Police informed the NRL on Monday they were investigating the premiership-winning forward, after receiving a complaint from a woman. The NRL then passed that information on to the Dragons, who were caught off-guard by the news with Burgess having just spoken to media in a pre-scheduled interview in Wollongong. Read more: Zadkovich always driven to succeed: Timpano Burgess is now due to speak with police over the matter, which is alleged to have happened just two days out from the start of the NRL season. "Earlier this month officers attached to South Sydney Police Area Command commenced an investigation into reports a woman was sexually touched by a man known to her on Tuesday 8th March," NSW Police said in a statement. "Those inquiries are continuing." The Dragons have also confirmed they are working with the integrity unit over a matter involving one of their players. "The St George Illawarra Dragons have been made aware of a matter involving one of its players by the NRL integrity unit," the Dragons said in a statement. "The Dragons are working closely with all parties as the matter is under police investigation. "The Dragons will be making no further comment at this stage." Burgess, 29, had only just made his return to the NRL at the Dragons after 18 months out of the game. After eight seasons at South Sydney alongside his brothers Sam, Tom and Luke, Burgess left for the English Super League on a three-year deal at the start of 2020. But the England international returned to Australia after eight matches, struck down by a hip injury which required surgery. He was then signed by the Dragons on a two-year deal to start this year, making his return off the bench in last Friday night's loss to Penrith at Kogarah. When talking to the media on Monday morning, Burgess expressed his excitement about playing his first game for St George Illawarra at WIN Stadium on Thursday night. The Dragons are determined to rebound when they take on fierce rivals Cronulla, with the forward eager to make an impact off the bench. "It was great," Burgess said. "Just running out there with the boys and playing for those two competition points, it was good to be back. "It's a shame we didn't get the two points in the end, but it was a good starting point for us. I think we'll take a lot of good things from that game. I think the boys in the team will get a lot of confidence from it." Cronulla are riding high, having defeated the Eels on Saturday. Burgess is well-acquainted with rivalry games in the NRL, having played 149 games for the Rabbitohs. Thursday will mark his first taste of the Dragons-Sharks derby and the Englishman is looking forward to helping his team topple their rivals. "It will be good to be a part of another derby," he said. "It's always an occasion with the Roosters and Souths so I'm looking forward to being part of another one in the NRL." With AAP To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/92937e46-dab0-45f0-8689-372c881ec1e9.jpg/r2_188_3685_2269_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg