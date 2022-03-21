news, latest-news,

Ruben Zadkovich was extremely driven as a player and no doubt he'll bring the same attitude and desire to coaching Perth Glory in the A-League. I grew up playing against him, I was at Fernhill and Ruben at Woonona, before moving into Wolves juniors together and through to youth national level. As a teenager at Bulli, he packed his bags and went knocking on doors in England. As a result, he picked up opportunities with Queens Park Rangers, Notts County and Derby County. Read more: Littler stands tall in Wollongong Wolves draw with Sydney FC It was all because of his sheer determination to take his career as far as he could, which included playing for the Socceroos. We've stayed good friends and a highlight was obviously being on the same team to win the 2006 A-League grand final with Sydney FC. I'm sure he'll make the most of this opportunity in what has been a tough season for Perth Glory, where they haven't won in seven games and sit at the bottom of the A-League ladder. After finishing his playing career in Perth, Ruben has had some great success with the Glory's youth system over there in the Western Australia National Premier League competition. Read more: Roos coach faces COVID iso breach claims This will help him bring through some of those talented young players and no doubt bring in some ideas to rejuvenate their season. It's great to see one of Wollongong's best having the chance to coach at the top level in Australia. There's been some criticism of parachuting A-League star Bruno Fornaroli into the Socceroos squad, but with some of the talent missing, Australia need attacking weapons in Thursday's crucial game against Japan. It has hardly been an ideal preparation for the World Cup qualifier Adelaide's Craig Goodwin (close contact) and St Pauli's Jackson Irvine (tested positive) both out dur to COVID issues, as well as Aaron Mooy. Read more: Port Kembla's late penalty secures Illawarra Premier League win over South Coast United And now coach Graham Arnold is being investigated about an allegation he breached COVID isolation protocols. So while I'm all for promoting rising Australian talent and Fornaroli played at under 17 level for Uruguay before making a name in the A-League, he provides a threat and class which the Socceroos could need. After all the Socceroos need at least four and likely six points from their final two games to book their ticket to Qatar. Thursday (8.10pm) AUSTRALIA v JAPAN Accor Stadium, Sydney March 30 (5am) SAUDI ARABIA v AUSTRALIA King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah Standings (Group B after eight games): SAUDI ARABIA 19, JAPAN 18, Australia 15, Oman 8, China 5, Vietnam 3 To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZQVibJ7UkRpJMEgscSkw6d/905d9b4a-a527-4e68-9586-9e3af7a391c5.jpg/r0_104_2544_1541_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg