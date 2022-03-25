Illawarra Mercury
Crushing silence for Cordeaux Heights mum after baby's neonatal death

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated March 25 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:30am
Rebekka and Nathan Lacey with their children Tyler, Kaleb, Blake and Charlotte. They with a photo of their son Flynn who died three hours after his birth in December 2021. Picture: Adam McLean

For Illawarra couple, Rebekka and Nathan Lacey, the pain of losing their newborn baby son Flynn just weeks before Christmas was made harder by the reluctance of some people to talk about their loss.

