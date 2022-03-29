The instrumental hit Sandstorm, by Finnish DJ Darude, has been etched into the minds of thousands if not millions of people the world over, often soliciting nostalgic memories from all-night blinders from the early 2000's.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.