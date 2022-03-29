Illawarra Mercury
Synthony brings Darude's Sandstorm like you've never heard it to WIN Entertainment Centre this June

Desiree Savage
Desiree Savage
Updated March 29 2022 - 4:05am, first published 2:44am
The instrumental hit Sandstorm, by Finnish DJ Darude, has been etched into the minds of thousands if not millions of people the world over, often soliciting nostalgic memories from all-night blinders from the early 2000's.

Dance anthems that resonated through Wollongong's now defunct night spots like Bourbon Street, Chequers and Splashes will be reimagined along with hits of today at the WIN Entertainment Centre in June. Picture: Supplied
