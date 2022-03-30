Illawarra Mercury
IHMRI mental health researchers receive $15k funding from #VaxTheIllawarra campaign

Updated March 30 2022 - 4:34am, first published 3:30am
Wollongong researchers investigating how stress contributes to mental illness are getting a financial boost to continue their work thanks to the successful #VaxTheIllawarra campaign.

HELPING HAND: #VaxTheIllawarra's Vicki Tiegs, IHMRI researcher Dr Natalie Matosin, University of Wollongong deputy vice-chancellor Professor David Currow, and Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District chief executive Margot Mains. Picture: Wesley Lonergan
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. 2018 Our Watch Award winner.

