Shellharbour City Council has dismissed concerns about its role in the dumping of 83,700 cubic metres of unauthorised fill at Bass Point in 2019 by saying it was only an "opinion" that the move was allowed under planning approval.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.