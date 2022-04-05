Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Helensburgh's message to Coles as bid to stop fourth bottle shop heats up

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 5 2022 - 11:05am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEATED: About 100 people showed up to Tradies Helensburgh on Monday night to speak against a proposed Liquorland store in Helensburgh.

Helensburgh residents showed no love for Coles or its proposal for a Liquorland store in the town centre, during an at times heated public meeting on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.