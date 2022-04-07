Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra's young student leaders making positive community contributions

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 7 2022 - 5:28am, first published 3:40am
LEADERSHIP DAY: Bulli High School teacher Nick Brankovic with Waniora Public School student Summer B and Bulli Public School student Paxton C. Picture: Sylvia Liber

From outdoor classrooms to community gardens, young student leaders in the Illawarra's northern suburbs are creating projects providing real positive differences for their communities.

