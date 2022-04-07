After two years of being kept indoors more often because of COVID-19, there are many three- and four-year-olds who can't go down a slippery dip on their own, a University of Wollongong researcher says.
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.
