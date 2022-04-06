Illawarra Mercury
The little girl broke both legs after an accident on a slide at Boongaree Nature Play Park

Kate McIlwain
Updated April 6 2022 - 9:27pm, first published 8:00am
Mum's warning after four-year-old breaks both legs on Berry slide

A Shell Cove mum has issued a warning to other parents about Berry's popular new playground after her four-year-old daughter India broke both her legs on the steep slide late last month.

