Illawarra schools to close Friday due to torrential rain

By Agron Latifi
Updated April 7 2022 - 6:46am, first published 5:30am
All Illawarra schools will be non-operational tomorrow following the torrential rain that has hit the region over the last two days.

Flash flooding behind Figtree High School.
