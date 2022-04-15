Illawarra Mercury
Future's bright: UOW set for an exciting year

By Professor Patricia Davidson
April 15 2022 - 10:00pm
March 31 for universities is a bit like June 31 for accountants. It is our stocktake day when our student numbers solidify for the year. At the University of Wollongong we are delighted to see our student numbers for both onshore and offshore programs coming back in healthy numbers. We cannot deny the challenges of the last few years and we are so glad to see our campuses coming back to life.

UOW pledge: "The beauty and heritage of our region and icons, such as Mt Keira, emphasise the importance of taking care of our environment and learning the wisdom of our traditional owners."
