Future's bright: UOW set for an exciting year

March 31 for universities is a bit like June 31 for accountants. It is our stocktake day when our student numbers solidify for the year. At the University of Wollongong we are delighted to see our student numbers for both onshore and offshore programs coming back in healthy numbers. We cannot deny the challenges of the last few years and we are so glad to see our campuses coming back to life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.