Heavyweight Illawarra rugby showdown looms between Kiama and Campbelltown

The two teams many good judges think are best placed to challenge Shoalhaven for this year's Illawarra rugby union premiership will lock horns in a heavyweight showdown at Kiama Rugby Park on Saturday.
Kiama lead the standings heading into their round three showdown against Campbelltown.
But the Cows coach James Patrick was adamant that even if Kiama beat the Harlequinns on Saturday to record a third straight win, it was too early in the season to label his side genuine threats to the all-conquering Shoalhaven.
The Shoals, who have now won 26 games on the bounce after hard-fought wins over the Shamrocks and Campbelltown to start this season, have a bye this weekend.
Patrick did however concede a victory over the powerful Harlequinns would give Kiama confidence they were heading in the right direction.
"We come up against another good side in Campbelltown. They will test us in every way," he said.
"They're a big pack and I think they've added even more quality this year. It should be a really good game and great test for us.
"I'm not too worried about how everybody else is tracking, I'm more worried about us and how we are tracking.
"We are alright at the moment but we just got to do a few little things better and tidy up around a few areas.
"Against Shamrocks we went too wide, too fast. It's important we're more patient against Campbelltown."
Much attention on Saturday will also be on the Wollongong Vikings playing just their second home game since returning to the first grade competition this season.
The Vikings will battle Tech Waratahs, with the winner to record their first victory of the season, having both lost their opening two games of the season.
The Vikings have shown much improvement in the two games under club great Harry Swanenburg, despite losing 26-5 against Camden and 20-10 to Bowral last-start.
The visiting Waratahs are also chasing a first-up win for their new coach Charlie Luteru, having started the new season with a 45-13 loss to Kiama before being beaten 43-22 by Camden last week.
Elsewhere on Saturday Bowral play University and Camden are at home to Shamrocks.
