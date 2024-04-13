Illawarra rugby champs Shoalhaven snatch victory from jaws of defeat

Shoalhaven were just one minute and thirty-seven seconds away from having their winning streak ended at 24 before Steven Brandon snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for the reigning Illawarra rugby union premiers.
Shamrocks looked odds on to pull off a major upset at Ocean Park on Saturday before Shoalhaven's majestic fullback spoiled the party, scoring a try on the last phase of the game, to guide his team to a hard-fought 20-17 victory.
It was a tough pill to swallow for the home side who were good value for their 17-13 lead with just 97 seconds remaining on the game clock.
But the Shoals refused to die wondering, with Steven Brandon running 40 metres to score the match-winning try.
Shoalhaven were undermanned, missing the Miller brothers Will and George as well as last season's competition leading point-scorer Mark Brandon.
But the other two Brandon siblings Steven and Keiran stepped up big time, scoring all of Shoalhaven's 20 points, with Steven crossing for two tries, while his younger brother kicked two penalty goals and just as many conversions.
Steven Brandon was a relieved man after guiding the Shoals to a 25th straight win.
"They made us work for that one. I think that's a massive reality check," Brandon said.
"It doesn't matter who's out, we're not one for making excuses. For us it's about the next person stepping up and taking his opportunity.
"It was a big reality check. We dig deep for each other.
"I can say that I hate losing and the team hates losing more, so we just dig in and never give up."
Shamrocks were the better team in the first half but it was Shoals which went to the halftime break leading 6-3
The Paul Ridgeway-coached Shamrocks soon regained the lead after Will Ridgeway scored the first try of the match.
The champions hit back with Brandon's first of two tries but after Ryan Schoupp slotted over two penalty kicks late on it looked like Shamrocks would kick off the 2024 season with a win over a Shoalhaven side chasing its third straight title.
But the class of the champions told in the end, especially the brilliant play of the Brandon brothers.
"We always think that we can win any game no matter what the score line or anything like that," Steven Brandon said.
"A lot of the time it's built on not worrying about the scoreline, it's about worrying what the Shoalies jersey means to each of us....it's pride for me, that's what keeps me going .
"In the 80th minute you see the energy is all gone but you find an extra leg.
"They played smart rugby, we did not. It's inexcusable, we gave away too many penalties, they capitalised really well .
"They are far improved from last year. They've obviously been working on that. We just need to be better in our preparation, which I'm sure we will be."
Meantime in the other round one fixtures on Saturday, Kiama hammered Tech Waratahs 45-13, Camden beat Vikings 26-5 and Campbelltown Harlequins downed University 45-14.
