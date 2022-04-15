Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong council says please don't be picnicking this weekend

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated April 15 2022 - 3:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LONG GRASSING: Not the best time for a picnic, we are told.

Don't let the newly sunny skies give you the wrong impression - Illawarra residents and visitors are being told now is not the weekend for a picnic in the park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.