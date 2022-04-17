Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra Stingrays to launch NSW NPL campaign as Wollongong Wolves fall to Rockdale

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated April 17 2022 - 8:44am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Take me on: Sian Fryer McLaren. Picture: Getty Images

They've been training on a tennis court, but Stingrays coach Anthony Guido remains adamant Illawarra can be a force in the NSW Women's National Premier League this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.