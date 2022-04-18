Illawarra Mercury
Two people taken to hospital after crash on Princes Highway at Towradgi

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated April 18 2022 - 1:07am, first published 1:02am
Picture: WIN News Illawarra

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash at a Towradgi intersection that saw a car flip onto its roof.

Local News

