Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kiama Council considers selling Blue Haven aged care business

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 19 2022 - 4:48am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama Council is looking at the possible sale of its Blue Haven aged care business.

Kiama Council could offload its Blue Haven aged care business to help shore up its finances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.