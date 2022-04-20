Patients at Wollongong hospital were left waiting on stretchers in corridors for up to eight hours on Monday night, according to paramedics, who have again raised the alarm about the dangerous state of the region's emergency health system.
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.
