Wollongong nurses share horror stories: Two staff for 22 COVID patients, extreme hours, no breaks

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 1 2022 - 2:32am, first published March 31 2022 - 3:00am
When Melissa signed up to become a midwife, she imagined a rewarding career where she would be able to make a difference in the lives of women and newborn babies at one of the most vulnerable times in their life.

"On some days I'm asked to care for up to 28 people - mothers and babies - and this is beyond intense, it is not safe." File photo.
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.

