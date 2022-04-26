Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong City Council unveils a 'nuts and bolts' $337 million draft budget

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 26 2022 - 7:28am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spending: Wollongong City Council has released what Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery called a "nuts and bolts" draft budget for the coming financial year. Picture: Robert Peet

There are no "Taj Mahal like projects" in Wollongong City Council's draft budget, described as "nuts and bolts" by Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.