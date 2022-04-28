Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'People are suffering': NDIS no longer the lifeline it was for recipients

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 28 2022 - 5:40am, first published 1:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People with disabilities across their Illawarra are having their support funding cut and are being snowed under by growing documentation requirements leaving many without critical services, according to speakers at a rally in Wollongong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.