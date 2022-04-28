Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Recreational Fishing Alliance of NSW president speaks on rock fishing safety

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 28 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brenden Buxton Hurd, a keen angler, died when he was swept off the Hill 60 rock platform on Monday.

An experienced rock fisher and head of a NSW fishing organisation says more can be done to educate fishers in order to avoid tragedy like that which befell Brenden Buxton Hurd this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.