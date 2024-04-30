Crown Street skater collides with truck and trailer

The moment a skateboarder collided with a truck on Crown Street recently was captured on dashcam footage.
And the footage posted to the Dashcam Owners Australia website suggests both the driver and skater were in the wrong.
The video shows the skateboarder riding east along Crown Street in the westbound lanes, heading towards the Station Street intersection.
He ducks into the kerbside lane to avoid an oncoming car.
Then with a red light stopping traffic on Crown Street, the skater makes it to the intersection and chooses to cross the main drag- while still on the board.
Unexpectedly for the skater, a truck and trailer in the kerbside eastbound lane registers too late that the lights are red and tries to stop.
It's at that moment the skateboard rider collides with the trailer and is knocked onto the road - though the Mercury understands the rider was not seriously injured.
While there is obviously an issue with the truck running a red light, there are some road rules around skateboards that also apply here.
Firstly, he's travelling on the wrong side of the road.
Also, the road rules only allow skateboards to be ridden on roads where there is no white dividing line - breaking that law can result in a fine of up to $2200.
Incidentally despite what you may think, however, it is not compulsory for skateboard riders to wear a helmet.
