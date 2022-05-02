Construction on the first new housing at Corrimal coke works could start within 18 months according to developers, who finally got the green light to rezone the old industrial site for housing.
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.