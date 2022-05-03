Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Health

Nowra First Nations midwife Mel Briggs lends her voice to national campaign, calling for more Indigenous midwives to join the profession

JM
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated May 3 2022 - 6:12am, first published 5:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SISTER SCRUBS: First Nations midwives Mel Briggs (of Nowra) and Kady Colman are the faces of the Sister Scrubs campaign. Picture: supplied.

At the start of her career, Nowra midwife Mel Briggs was one of only three First Nations midwives in a large Sydney hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Eurobodalla and Shoalhaven, for the Bay Post and South Coast Register. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.