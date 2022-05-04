Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Lake Illawarra's Glen Sutherland named NSW Police Employee of the Year

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 4 2022 - 2:06am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former brickie who turned his hand to helping the community has been named this year's NSW Police Employee of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.