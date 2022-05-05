Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Work to rebuild Macquarie Pass underway, expected to reopen in May

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 5 2022 - 5:09am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Macquarie Pass is set to reopen in a few weeks, once work to repair major damage is finished.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.