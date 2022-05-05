Jamberoo unites to raise awareness for DEBRA Australia in annual charity day

Jamberoo players will unite for a cause more important than football on Saturday, the club holding their annual charity game.
After supporting organisations such as Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, The Mindset Project and the Rural Fire Brigade, this year the Superoos will raise awareness for DEBRA Australia.
Players will wear special jerseys for Saturday's clash with Albion Park-Oak Flats at Kevin Walsh Oval.
"We've done it every year for the last eight years now," Jamberoo captain-coach Jono Dallas said. "As a club, you take any chance to create publicity around local sport.
"It's always good to tie something like this to the club, to raise awareness for things that maybe don't get as much spotlight."
DEBRA Australia carries out important research into little-known disease Epidermolysis Bullosa and provides vital support for sufferers and their families.
It's a rare condition that makes life near intolerable for sufferers, with skin blistering and peeling at the slightest touch. Likened to living with third-degree burns, patients require constant treatment.
"Our president's niece's son has it," Dallas said. "He's going to be at the day, we've got him a special kids' jersey like the one we're all wearing. It's an awareness thing because no one knows anything about this condition, which is pretty tragic."
Elsewhere on Saturday, Gerringong will host Shellharbour Sharks and Milton Ulladulla will take on Kiama. On Sunday, Nowra-Bomaderry play Berry Shoalhaven Heads, with Stingrays to face Warilla Lake South.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
