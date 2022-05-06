From the Hill podcast back for another Illawarra Rugby League season

We won't say it's been a while between drinks because Jenno and Johnny have snuck a few in, but it's been far too long since the boys sat across from each other to record the latest episode of From the Hill - a podcast talking all things rugby league in the Illawarra.
Now on the other side of COVID and the big wet, the boys are back for the first episode of the 2022 season and it's a good'n.
Advertisement
Collegians coach Nathan Fien discusses his side's long belated defence of the Illawarra League title it won way back in 2019, while new Helensburgh coach Jason Raper discusses the club's breakthrough 2015 crown and his return to the Tigers fold seven years later.
The Tigers return, and the much-hyped addition of Shire clubs Cronulla Caringbah and De La Salle Caringbah, makes for a bumper 2022 campaign.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.