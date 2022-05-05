Duryea makes Front Page statement in Wagga Town Plate on tough day for Kembla stables

It will go down as one of the greatest comeback stories in Wagga Town Plate history.
Front Page, a horse twice scratched from the Kosciuszko and beset by a string of injuries, romping home to dominate a talent-laden field in the $200,000 feature.
Mitchell Beer's $71 shot Mnementh ran the race of his life to snare second, with jockey Brock Ryan enduring a torrid run on board Another One, ultimately edging a big pack to claim third. Robert and Luke Price's Cuban Royale faded to finish 15th.
Front Page's victory put an end to a horror two years for his trainer Geoff Duryea.
The veteran was left heartbroken when the gelding was scratched from last year's Kosciuszko, however he was all smiles after snapping a 50-year Town Plate drought on Thursday.
"I said yesterday there's only two races in the area (I want to win)," Duryea told Sky Racing.
"I know there's a massive difference between the Berrigan Cup, a non-TAB race, and the Town Plate.
"The owners and everyone else has spent a lot of money, a lot of time. Everyone's been really patient and today he rewarded us. Today he proved that he's almost back to his best.
"We had to come back and start all over again. I think he just proved to myself, the owners, everyone, 'this is what I can really do'."
When he's made it to the racetrack, Front Page has long shown his potential as a top-line galloper.
He won the Listed Creswick Stakes by more than two lengths in June 2020, the injury struggles starting soon after.
The gelding was scratched from the 2020 Kosciuszko before returning to the track from a 48-week layoff in August 2021. He instantly found his feet in Melbourne and it didn't take long for Front Page to earn another shot at the $1.3 million feature.
Then came another injury, a tendon injury suffered just days out from the 2021 Kosciuszko.
On Thursday Front Page returned with a vengeance and jockey Tyler Schiller, who enjoyed a raceday treble, declared more stakes success beckons.
"He just travelled so well," the Young product told Sky Racing.
"I was always confident Geoff had the horse wound up for this. He's been nine months off the scene with a few injuries and setbacks, but today he was primed. He's done the job really well.
"Growing up around this area, that's been one of the biggest thrills I've had. The Albury Cup last month and the Town Plate this month, it's been a great year."
Cuban Royale's struggles came on a frustrating day for the Price stable, Mr Rock It and Powerbeel both finishing second in their respective races earlier at the meeting.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
