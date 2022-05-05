Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Crowne Plaza hotel coming to Shell Cove Marina

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 5 2022 - 8:02am, first published 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowne Plaza: The hotel will include 181 beds, an outdoor pool and multiple dining options. Picture: Supplied

A new upscale hotel is coming to Shell Cove as part of the ongoing development of the marina precinct.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.