Crowne Plaza hotel coming to Shell Cove Marina

A new upscale hotel is coming to Shell Cove as part of the ongoing development of the marina precinct.
The 181-room Crowne Plaza Shell Cove Marina will open in 2025 and is targeting tourists and business travellers, said Australasia & Pacific managing director at IHG Hotels Matt Tripolone.
"With an ideal position close to Wollongong and major industry and education hubs, Crowne Plaza Shell Cove Marina will be a popular option for corporate travellers and meeting and event guests, and will feature all the hallmarks business travellers want from a hotel - great connectivity in order to get work done during the day while also being a place that offers the chance for travellers to unwind with a drink at the bar at the end of the day," he said.
"Leisure travellers will also undoubtedly enjoy the prime coastal location and wonderful leisure amenity."
The hotel will include three food and beverage outlets including a cafe, restaurant and bar, as well as meeting and events spaces. The hotel will also include an outdoor pool.
The future Crowne Plaza Shell Cove will be the latest piece of the Shell Cove marina precinct, which recently opened a facility for boats and hospitality venues.
Mr Tripolone said the new hotel responded to increased demand for new hotels in regional areas.
"We're thrilled to be extending our reach across regional NSW with the addition of this stylish, design-forward hotel on the NSW South Coast," he said.
The hotel will be operated in partnership with Oscars Group.
"We look forward to working with the local community and welcoming guests to this stunning new hotel in 2025," said Oscars Group's David Cameron.
