Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Why pre-polling means the game is on: Editorial

May 6 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Pre-Poll Centre in 2019. Picture: Robert Peet

On Monday, the starting gun goes off for the Federal Election when pre-polling opens its door to its first customers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.