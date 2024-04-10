Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Comment/Editorial
Opinion

Why the Illawarra Mercury homepage has been taken over by flood coverage

April 11 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding of Hewitts Creek out the back of houses on Lachlan St, Thirroul. Picture by Anna Warr
Flooding of Hewitts Creek out the back of houses on Lachlan St, Thirroul. Picture by Anna Warr

For some, Saturday's deluge will feel like a lifetime away. We've been lured back into a sense of security by blue-sky days and milder-than-normal weather.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.