Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The lessons learned by Wollongong City Council in the flood aftermath

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated April 10 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Working out just what to do with the mud from the weekend storm is one of the problems Wollongong City Council is working on. Picture by Anna Warr
Working out just what to do with the mud from the weekend storm is one of the problems Wollongong City Council is working on. Picture by Anna Warr

A lot of the debris washed into drains and culverts on Saturday morning didn't come from the escarpment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.