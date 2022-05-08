Coach Greg Valic admits it was a bittersweet feeling after South Coast United played out a 2-2 stalemate with Bellambi on Saturday night.
The result produced SCU's first point of the 2022 Premier League season. However, Valic felt like it was a missed opportunity at Ian McLennan Park to secure a must-needed win.
SCU's Jamie Wakeling opened the scoring just after halftime, before Luke Boersma managed an equaliser from the spot in the 56th minute, and Nick Valjak then scored 22 minutes later to give Bellambi a 2-1 lead.
However, Tony Musumeci's late goal salvaged a point for SCU. The draw came after four successive losses to open their campaign.
"We went into the game looking to win it, so it's a bit disappointing not to get the three points," Valic said.
"But given the way the game played out, we had a bit of trouble in the first half then in the second half we were down 2-1. To come back and get a point was pleasing."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
