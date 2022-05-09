Price star Count De Rupee on track for Doomben 10,000 despite soggy forecast

Kembla Grange trainer Luke Price has thrown his support behind the push to move Saturday's Doomben 10,000 to Eagle Farm.
Star gelding Count De Rupee is set to contest the Group 1 feature, however the weather forecast is not looking promising.
With more than 200 millimetres of rain predicted this week, there are genuine concerns over the state of the track come Saturday.
Doomben and Eagle Farm may be located next door to each other, but the former is renowned for its inability to handle heavy rain.
Eagle Farm, however, is a noted quick-drying track and typically holds up during periods of wet weather.
Queensland racing officials have confirmed they are considering transferring the meeting, authorities eager to avoid a postponement of the showcase Doomben event.
Count De Rupee will venture to Queensland, with Price willing to wait until the last minute before making a final decision to race in the Doomben 10,000.
His decision, however, would be a whole lot easier if officials made an early call to shift the race to Eagle Farm.
"I'll be going around at Eagle Farm without a doubt," Price said. "If they stay at Doomben, I still plan on going around, the only way I scratch him is if it's a Heavy 10. We're sticking to the plan and hopefully it will all work out in the end.
"The horse is looking sensational, he's ready to go. Everything's in place, he just has to get through his gallops this week and I'm looking forward to getting up there."
Count De Rupee's stablemate Our Bellagio Miss will also travel to Queensland to contest the Listed Bright Shadow.
The mare struggled last start at Hawkesbury but looked impressive running second in a trial at Warwick Farm on Monday morning.
Given her love of wet tracks, Price is confident the five-year-old can snare a touch of black-type.
"She'll be on the truck with Count De Rupee on Thursday night," Price said.
"She was only out there this morning to give her a nice easy day out. She was in the zone, if she can run up to her trial she'll run a good race. I've been so happy with her all prep, hopefully we can repay the owners and get a win."
Should the Prices scratch Count De Rupee from the Doomben 10,000, the gelding will likely head to Eagle Farm for the Group 1 Kingsford-Smith Cup on May 28.
It's a race stablemate Jamaea will contest, the three-year-old booking her place in the feature after running third in the Group 2 Victory Stakes a week ago.
The filly spent five days in the paddock last week before returning to the stable. With four weeks between runs, Price is confident Jamaea will be fresh and ready to burst out of the gates when she returns to the races.
"She's back in the stable after five days off. She's a strong filly, going to 1300m I'm happy with the four-week gap. I'm definitely not worried about that.
"She'll likely have an exhibition gallop at Kembla, or a trial at the end of next week. We'll see what our options are to finish her off."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
