Villa development will sit in the centre of suburban Woonona block

Vacant land in the middle of a Woonona block could be the site of six two-storey villas.
A development application for the site - located off Cooper Avenue and accessed by the tiny laneway Parraweena Way - has been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
Existing homes back onto the block on three sides, while the fourth features Collins Creek.
However, the proponents do not believe the site, which will also feature basement parking for residents, will affect surrounding residents.
"As the site is a battle axe allotment and the proposed dwellings are not more than double storey, the Cooper Avenue and Parraweena Way streetscape and Woonona context will not unduly be affected by the proposed development," the application stated.
Each of the six three-bedroom units will have two basement parking spaces with an overall total of two above ground spaces for visitors.
At present, there are only a few residencies along Parraweena Way that use that laneway for access.
Part of the plans lodged with council show an intent to widen Parraweena Way to allow for the extra traffic created by the proposed development.
There is a potential issue with the height of the buildings; the front roof peaks slightly breach the nine-metre height restriction for that site.
The development breaks the height restriction by between 220mm and 400mm at three locations.
A variation to that limitation has been sought through council.
The plans are open for public feedback until May 13.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
