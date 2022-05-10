Baby dies on South Coast charter boat

A six-week-old baby has died on a charter boat near Huskisson at the weekend.
Emergency services were called to the vessel about 3pm on Saturday, after the infant was found unresponsive.
The baby was pronounced dead a short time later.
The death has been deemed non-suspicious, and police will prepare a report for the coroner.
It is understood the family was visiting the area.
No further information is available at this time.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
