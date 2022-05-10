Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Dapto e-scooter crash leaves Koonawarra man in coma

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 10 2022 - 3:42am, first published 12:30am
File photo. Picture: Sylvia Liber

A man ended up in a coma after crashing an electric scooter at Dapto at the weekend, prompting a warning from police.

