A man ended up in a coma after crashing an electric scooter at Dapto at the weekend, prompting a warning from police.
The 51-year-old Koonawarra resident came off the e-scooter on Prince Edward Drive about 1pm on Sunday.
He suffered a serious head injury and was airlifted to St George Hospital.
He remains in a serious but stable condition on Tuesday morning.
The Lake Illawarra Police District posted a reminder on social media that electric scooters are illegal off private property.
They cannot be ridden on public roads, footpaths, car parks or parks.
"Those caught riding one on the state's public roads can face fines starting at more than $700," the police district's post said.
But Wollongong City Council has indicated its interest in testing out e-scooters, with the NSW government expected to launch a trial in July.
The trial will be limited to share schemes, rather than privately owned scooters.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
