Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

$1.2 million payout for Corrimal shopping centre worker

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
May 5 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of a fatality at Corrimal Village shopping centre in 2020 led to a worker suffering post-traumatic stress disorder, a court ruled. Picture by Robert Peet
The scene of a fatality at Corrimal Village shopping centre in 2020 led to a worker suffering post-traumatic stress disorder, a court ruled. Picture by Robert Peet

A Corrimal Village worker who claimed "psychiatric injury" following the death of a man at the shopping centre was awarded $1.2 million in compensation by the District Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.