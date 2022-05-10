Bulli High School's B team caused a huge upset on Tuesday, upstaging their school's highly-fancied top side to claim victory in the 2022 Pines Inter-Schools Surfing Contest.
The 16th edition of the teams-based competition, run by Pines Surfing Academy School, attracted 24 teams to The Farm in Shellharbour. The annual event featured some of the region's best young talent.
The format saw teams made up of six surfers, with participants catching a minimum of two waves each. The surfer's top two riders then counted towards their team's total score.
It was the Bulli High B team of Lennox Golding, Oscar Hargreaves, Letesta McHugh, Bonnie Moston, Finn O'Connor and Ky Kulmar who prevailed from Holy Spirit College A and Illawarra Grammar School A. Rounding out the top six were Holy Spirit B, Warilla High School A and the Southern Highlands' Frensham College.
Illawarra Grammar School student Samuel Lowe was named most valuable male surfer, while Holy Spirit's Anna Chamberlain claimed the equivalent female honour.
"The [surf] conditions were two feet, with fun and very contestable waves. The kids and teachers braved some very average conditions but it was a great day for the kids," event coordinator Vaya Phrachanh said.
"The good thing about these contests is not the best team always wins, and today showed that. Bull High School's strongest team were the favourites to win but got knocked out in the semi finals - time management got to them. Instead, Bulli's second team won it."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
