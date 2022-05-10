Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

2022 Pines Inter-School Surfing Contest claimed by Bulli High School's second team

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 10 2022 - 9:35am, first published 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bulli High School's B team caused a huge upset on Tuesday, upstaging their school's highly-fancied top side to claim victory in the 2022 Pines Inter-Schools Surfing Contest.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.