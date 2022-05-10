The firefighters of the Austinmer Rural Fire Service brigade are optimistic that their decade-long push for a new station is starting to get somewhere.
Captain Gareth Fleming and other RFS representatives met with the state Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke, Keira MP Ryan Park and Heathcote MP Lee Evans this week to discuss the issue.
The Austinmer brigade has been looking for a new home for 10 years, Mr Fleming said, and for eight years the RFS has had its eye on a parcel of land owned by Transport for NSW on Sea Foam Avenue in Thirroul.
Under current arrangements, Wollongong City Council is responsible for purchasing the land for a new RFS station; however, Transport for NSW has wanted to sell the block for market value, a price that has stalled progress.
But Mr Fleming said Monday's meeting with the minister was "positive".
"She was really supportive, she listened, she's very keen to get it happening," he said.
A spokesperson for Ms Cooke said "discussions within government are ongoing" about the station's relocation.
"The NSW Government is committed to providing emergency services organisations with the equipment and facilities they need to carry out their vital work," the spokesperson said.
The current fire station on Buttenshaw Drive in Austinmer is too small - the newest trucks cannot fit inside - and has no change facilities, which has cost it volunteers.
Mr Fleming said road access was tight; moving to the proposed Thirroul location would cut response time down from 25 minutes to eight minutes, which in fire season could mean the difference between containing a fire and having it burn out of control.
The station, built 40 years ago, was also closed for two months this year because of mould.
Mr Fleming said the new station would include training facilities, showers, a kitchen and office space.
Mr Park thanked Ms Cooke for her "genuine interest in getting this issue sorted out".
Transport for NSW did not respond before deadline.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
