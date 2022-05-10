Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Progress made on push for Austinmer RFS volunteers' new station at Thirroul

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 10 2022 - 10:16am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Austinmer RFS captain Gareth Fleming says a meeting with Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke about the proposed site for a new station went well. Pictures: Sylvia Liber, Anna Warr

The firefighters of the Austinmer Rural Fire Service brigade are optimistic that their decade-long push for a new station is starting to get somewhere.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.