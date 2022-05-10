Would you risk going to jail for a Zinger combo?
Daniel Ilic decided to wing it. And he lost.
In what could be the most expensive KFC trip ever, 30-year-old Ilic, from Lake Illawarra, today found himself sentenced to four months behind bars after admitting his craving for crispy fried chicken outweighed any sense of right and wrong on the evening of March 22.
Ilic, despite knowing he was disqualified from driving, committed the ultimate blunder when he got behind the wheel of his white Audi just before 10pm and headed down Chapman Avenue in Mt Warrigal.
Patrolling police saw the car and pulled Ilic over. He passed a breath test, but in a twister of a combo, police discovered not only did Ilic not have a licence, but he had in fact been banned from driving until 2024.
When asked why he made the choice to drive, Ilic delivered the following nugget in response: "I'm just going to KFC to get some dinner".
Officers said they advised Ilic he had committed a serious offence and to expect a notice in the mail to attend court.
Ilic pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while disqualified in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
Defence lawyer Greg Murphy asked the court to spare Ilic a jail sentence, despite his lengthy criminal record.
He said Ilic had had an argument with his partner earlier in the evening and had jumped in the car to "get away from the situation".
"Yes he did the wrong thing, he understands [that]," Mr Murphy said.
However, when it came to the crunch, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming made it clear Ilic was in a bucket-load of trouble, saying no sentence other than one of full time prison was appropriate.
The court heard Ilic had previous convictions for serious transport matters including dangerous driving, driving unlicensed and drink driving.
"The question is should the court show leniency and is this out of character for you?" she asked. "The answer to both of those is no."
She sentenced Ilic to nine months jail, with a non-parole period of four months.
She also disqualified Ilic's licence for a further nine months.
