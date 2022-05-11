Giant cocktail shaker visiting Illawarra Brewing and North Gong Hotel

An old cement-mixing truck has been transformed into a giant cocktail shaker and will be visiting the Wollongong this week.
Dubbed "Australia's Largest Cocktail Mixing Truck" by whiskey brand Monkey Shoulder, it will be administering beverages at the Illawarra Brewing Company on Thursday May 12 from 6.30pm, and at North Wollongong Hotel on Friday May 13 from midday.
The 2,400-gallon party on wheels is on tour to coincide with World Cocktail Day and will swirl around a signature cocktail on tap.
Research by the whiskey brand claims 30 per cent of beer drinkers actually prefer cocktails, while "7:52pm is the average time pints are put aside with punters opting for some drink diversity to elevate the evening".
For more details, visit: www.monkeyshoulder.com
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
