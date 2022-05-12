They left their charge late, but Wollongong United kept their Australia Cup dream alive after downing NSW NPL3 outfit Dunbar Rovers 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Billy Tsovolos's men had trailed 1-0 at half time in miserable conditions at Fraser Park, before roaring back into the game through Mason Versi in the 60th minute. With the clock then ticking down to the final whistle, Klime Sekutkoski stepped up to produce the winning header as United prevailed to into the Cup's (formerly the FFA Cup) sixth round.
The result means that United move into the NSW's round of 16 in the nationwide competition.
"It wasn't our prettiest performance, but the conditions didn't really suit playing good football, so we were able to grind out a 2-1 win and progress to the next stage," Tsovolos said.
"We had the better of the chances and I think it [the winner] was coming. We got on top once we equalised, and the two of the boys who came off the bench were great. Kilme Skeutkoski finished it, and young Kyah Jovanovski created it for us.
"It was good to see them come on and make an impact."
United are one of three Illawarra sides remaining in this year's Cup competition, alongside fellow Illawarra Premier League side Wollongong Olympic and NPL1 club Wollongong Wolves.
The Wolves will travel away for their round five clash with Eastern Suburbs team Waverley Old Boys FC next Tuesday night, while Olympic will also hit the road to take on Northern Suburbs outfit Willoughby Dalleys on May 25.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
