What Cunningham candidates have to say about education

Where Australia's politicians lack in vision for the future of Australia, UOW could be leading the way. Imagine UOW encouraging great debate about current domestic and international issues. Not only would it bring UOW's great minds together to solve our social and economic challenges right now. But it could lead the way in free speech and debate, encouraging youthful enthusiasm for discovering and implementing first-class solutions right here in the Illawarra. Creative ideas might include UOW Innovation Campus evolving into a local small business and environmental innovations resource, supporting new grassroots entrepreneurial projects for all ages.