There's fights, and then there's legacy fights. UFC featherweight king Alex Volkanovski knows exactly which category his upcoming trilogy bout with Max Holloway falls.
Their showdown at UFC 276 was inevitable. Even after commanding victories over the likes of Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung - Volkanovski's path always led back to the Hawaiian he convincingly dethroned in December 2019.
His more controversial decision victory in their rematch six months later left the door of their rivalry ajar. Holloway's not insubstantial fanbase have made their feelings on it abundantly clear.
It might rile some champions, but Volkanovski feels those pumping up his rival's tyres are merely adding weight to his own case for featherweight GOAT-hood.
"People are still putting him on a pedestal and saying he's the man so going out there and taking him out again just adds to my legacy," Volkanovski said.
"Beating Max three times in his prime, it'll just show I'm the GOAT, I'm the pound-for-pound [best].
"You normally wouldn't have to worry about doing something a third time but, when you talk about legacy and why I'd take the fight, it's pretty obvious.
"A lot of people still have him in the GOAT conversation, a lot of people still think he's a great fighter, and he is, but I've just got his number and I'll prove that again.
"We'll settle it and just watch my stocks go through the roof."
It's the intriguing factor in their rivalry. While it once appeared it was Volkanovski who needed the trilogy to stamp his legacy, it's now Holloway who arguably has more to lose.
While the weight of conjecture has kept him in the featherweight GOAT discussion, dropping to 0-3 against Wollongong's fighting pride would knock him out of it for good.
It's why the former champion's decision to pull out of their scheduled bout at UFC 273 last month didn't raise Volkanovski's ire - it simply illustrates what's at stake for the former champion.
"It was a bit of an injury, it doesn't seem like much but it just meant he couldn't have the perfect camp that he knows he needs," Volkanovski said.
"I've taken him out twice and he wants to make sure he gives himself the best chance. It doesn't mean he's scared or anything like that.
"He's just taking it seriously and knows what he's up against. The nick I'm in right now, how much better and sharper I am than the last time we met... the timing's all fallen into place perfectly."
It's not to say Volkanovski doesn't have his own set of chips on the table, with stakes much higher than just silencing critics.
UFC head honcho Dana White has all but confirmed Volkanovski will get a shot at the lightweight title currently left vacant after former champ Charles Oliviera missed weight for his title bout against Justin Gaethje last weekend.
It cost the Brazilian big in the pay stakes, but he still did a first-round demolition job on Gaethje, ensuring he retains No. 1 contender status.
A win over Holloway will open the door for a shot at Oliviera, and two-weight status, for Volkanovski without surrendering his featherweight strap.
"That's why this one's big," Volkanovski said.
"If there was someone else [at featherweight] we might have looked at other options but there's no bigger fight than this one.
"It has nothing to do with proving haters wrong, it's because [Holloway] still has a name I can benefit from and I'm going to take him out.
"Right now there might be people questioning whether I should get that double-champ [opportunity].
"When I go in and put this beating on him, there's no doubt I'm the No. 1 pound-for-pound, I'm the GOAT of the division, let's go do this double-champ thing."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
