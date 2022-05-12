Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Why it shouldn't be this hard to find a home: Editorial

Updated May 12 2022 - 8:18am, first published 5:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finding a home is out of reach in the Illawarra. Picture: Supplied

Astounding statistics from the ANZ CoreLogic Housing Affordability Report released this week show that it would take 17.4 years to save a 20 per cent deposit to buy a house in Wollongong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.