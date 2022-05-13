Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Region's best rugby league players highlight Country v City rep stoushes

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
May 13 2022 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STEPPING UP: Keele Browne will represent NSW Country on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

A host of Illawarra and South Coast rugby league players and coaches will feature in NSWRL City v Country representative matches this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.